TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan files complaint against Greek paper for derogatory headline
Turkish President Erdogan's lawyer lodges a complaint against Dimokratia, which ran a headline targeting the leader with foul language in Turkish and English.
Erdogan files complaint against Greek paper for derogatory headline
President Erdogan says he wants to give diplomacy a chance and hasn't ruled out a meeting with Greek PM Mitsotakis via videoconference or in a third country. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 21, 2020

A criminal complaint has been filed against four senior employees of a Greek newspaper over a “despicable” headline about Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan's lawyer Huseyin Aydin filed the complaint about the derogatory headline run in Dimokratia on September 18.

A criminal complaint submitted to the Ankara prosecutor's office says the suspects are Manolis Kotakis, the author of the article, editors Andreas Kapsampelis and Yorgos Giatroudakis, and Editor-in-Chief Dimitris Rizoulis.

Turkey has urged Greece to bring to account those responsible for the "shameless" action. 

READ MORE:Greece: 'Close to resuming' talks with Turkey on east Mediterranean

READ MORE:Erdogan: No 'trouble' meeting with Greece's Mitsotakis over east Med row

'Moral collapse not limited to marginal segments'

Following the complaint, the prosecutors in the capital Ankara launched an investigation against the newspaper.

The complaint also underscored that Erdogan's photo was placed along the headline with insulting expressions in Turkish and English.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish judicial authorities have authority over the defamation cases about the president abroad, the criminal complaint stated.

"Considering the silence of the Greek public, it is understood that this moral collapse is not limited to marginal segments," it said.

'A despicable act'

Swearing is the language of those who do not have a word to say or are incapable of speaking in a proper language, it added.

"Swearing is a great shame and a despicable act not for its interlocutor, but for those who say it," the complaint said, adding that the target of this despicable act was not only the president but the interest of the Turkish nation that Erdogan defends with determination in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea.

READ MORE:Erdogan criticises Greece over east Med crisis as Turkey marks Victory Day

Mild Greek response 

The Greek Foreign Ministry had said on Friday freedom of expression was fully protected in the EU member country but added, "The use of offensive language is contrary to our country's political culture and can only be condemned."

The two NATO countries are already locked in a heated row over energy exploration in contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean, but both sides have shown willingness to de-escalate tensions and resume talks. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area