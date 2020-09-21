With the UAE-Bahrain deal, Israel appears to have won another victory against the long-endured Arab sentiment,which refused to recognise Israel unless the Zionist state accepted a Palestinian state alongside it. The deal has further divided the Middle Eastern states.

Since 1948, Israel has won several military victories against different Arab alliances. Despite facing defeats, much of the Arab world has refused to accept Israel as a legitimate state.

But with recent normalisation deals with the UAE and Bahrain, Israel seeks to legitimise its past military victories with shrewd diplomacy and by reaping benefits from the divided Middle East.

The Arab League, which is known for paying lip service to the Palestinian suffering by only merely condemning Zionist atrocities, took a jarringly passive approach towards the deal and did not condemn it at all.

Richard Falk, a well-known expert on the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Palestinian cause and an international law professor of Princeton University, believes that the UAE-Bahrain deal has managed to deepen differences in the Middle East ranging from Turkey to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“It confirmed an acceptance of relations with Israel on the part of these Gulf monarchies on the basis of their self-interests, including arms acquisitions and U.S. diplomatic support, while abandoning the earlier Arab consensus on withholding normalization until the Palestinians have their own state with its capital in Jerusalem,” Falk told TRT World.

“I think the willingness to endorse these normalization agreements in the White House setting was a dramatic expression of identification with Trump’s regional diplomacy in the Middle East and a formalized repudiation of Palestinian aspirations for a sustainable peace based on their inalienable right of self-determination,” he explains.

Saudi Arabia, a powerful Gulf state and also custodian of Islam's two holiest cities, has not publicly joined the pro-Israeli Arab alliance due to apparently internal differences. Some sources suggest that it might do so in the near future. The same sources also indicated that Riyadh backed Bahrain to join the UAE normalisation with Israel.

Despite the UAE-led Gulf’s rapprochement policy towards Israel, some Arab states like Algeria and Qatar have continued to oppose any normalisation with Israel as long as Tel Aviv refuses to accept Palestine’s right to exist as an independent state.

“Algeria will not participate in the mad rush among [some] Arabs to normalise ties with Israel. We will not participate in it. We will not accept it. We will not bless it,” said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday, rebuking UAE-led normalisation efforts.

“The Palestinian issue is sacred for us and it is the mother of all issues and will not be resolved except by establishing a Palestinian state, with the 1967 borders, with Holy Jerusalem as its capital,” the president emphasised.

Qatar, a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause in the Gulf, also came out with a strong statement, slamming the normalisation deal signed by two of its neighbours.

“The State of Qatar affirmed its firm position on the Palestinian issue, which stipulates ending the Israeli occupation and establishing the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital within the framework of international legitimacy and relevant Security Council resolutions while granting all Palestinian refugees the right of return,” an official statement was quotedas saying by the Qatar News Agency.

Turkey and Iran, two non-Arab Muslim-majority states, have also strongly criticised recent normalisation deals with Israel, revealing the stark division in the Middle East clear for the region’s long-term divisions.