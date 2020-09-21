A residential building that was due for repairs has collapsed in central India, killing at least 13 people and trapping many others.

Nearly two dozen people are feared trapped under the rubble of the four-storey building in Maharashtra state that collapsed at around 2230 GMT (4 am local time on Monday), India's National Disaster Response Force said.

"The total number of deaths ... is 13," Commandant of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Ithape Pandit said.

NDRF director general Satya Narayan Pradhan tweeted that specialist teams and sniffer dogs were trying to rescue another "20-25 feared trapped."

Local residents cheered as emergency workers pulled 20 survivors – including two boys aged four and seven – from the rubble.

30-year-old building

Some residents were trying to get out of the building, in the industrial town of Bhiwandi, 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Mumbai, after cracks appeared in it in the middle of the night, when it crashed down.

"Half of the building collapsed and nearly 25 to 26 families are feared trapped," Pankaj Ashiya, the municipal commissioner of Bhiwandi, told reporters.

At least 11 people were injured when the building collapsed, Ashiya said.

Ashiya said that the building was over 30 years old and needed repairs, which couldn't be carried out due to the coronavirus lockdown.

READ MORE:Survivors rescued from collapsed building in India