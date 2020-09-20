Tens of thousands of opposition supporters have marched in the Belarusian capital, according to AFP news agency, in a bid to pressurise President Alexander Lukashenko's government.

Demonstrators holding red-and-white protest flags gathered for the "March for Justice" in Minsk, the latest in a series of mass protests held every weekend since the disputed re-election of Lukashenko on August 9.

More than 100 people were arrested, according to rights group Viasna. At least 80 were arrested in the capital Minsk and at least 47 others elsewhere in the country, notably in Gomel, Brest and Grodno.

People were demanding veteran leader Lukashenko to step down, a day after police detained hundreds of women demonstrators.

Many walked in a vast column that stretched back several kilometres, decked out in red-and-white opposition colours and chanting "go away" as helmeted riot police patrolled the streets with water canons on hand, a witness said.

Several protesters were dragged away from the crowd by security forces. In the city centre, riot police rhythmically beat their shields as a warning sound while several people threw glass bottles at them.

Videos shared by local media outlets showed security forces in helmets or masks hauling protesters off the streets in simultaneous protests in other cities.

Mass street protests have rocked Belarus since presidential elections, in which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a vote his opponents say was rigged.

Security tightened

Ahead of the rally, Belarusian authorities brought military trucks and barbed wire into central Minsk.

Belarusian opposition news sites posted video and photos of a convoy of military trucks and vehicles with rolls of barbed wire driving into the centre ahead of the demonstration.

The protest comes after riot police cracked down on peaceful women demonstrators on Saturday who were wearing shiny accessories for their so-called "Sparkly March."

They dragged protesters into vans, lifted some women off their feet, and carried them.

Government warns against protests

Belarusian interior ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said on Sunday morning that police had detained 415 people in Minsk and 15 in other cities for breaking rules on mass demonstrations.

She said 385 had been released.