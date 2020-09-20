Iran has said that its arch-foe the United States is facing "maximum isolation" after major powers dismissed a unilateral US declaration that UN sanctions on Tehran were back in force.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday a concerted campaign by Washington to pressure Tehran had backfired.

"We can say that America's 'maximum pressure' against Iran, in its political and legal aspect, has turned into America's maximum isolation," he said in a televised cabinet meeting.

He also praised the UN Security Council's approach to the issue as "very valuable" as it ignored "America's request (and) held no session to consider their request."

The Security Council was what "the Americans always thought of as their point of strength," he said.

"America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions move ... It faced defeat and negative response from the international community," Rouhani said.

"We will never yield to US pressure and Iran will give a crushing response to America's bullying," he said.

'Nothing has changed'

The Trump administration had said the so-called "snapback" of the sanctions was in effect and threatened to "impose consequences" on any UN member state that fails to comply.

"The United States is very, very isolated in its claims," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"The whole world is saying nothing has changed."

READ MORE:Three EU nations say Iran sanctions relief to continue beyond September 20

2015 nuclear deal

The sanctions in question were lifted in 2015 when Iran and six world powers – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US – reached a landmark nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

But US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, saying the deal – negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama – was insufficient. He also renewed and even strengthened Washington's own sanctions.

The US insists it is still a participant in the agreement that it stormed out of, but only so it can activate the snapback option, which it announced on August 20.

READ MORE:Iran continues to expand stockpile of enriched uranium: IAEA

Rial falls to record low

The Iranian rial fell to a record low against the US dollar on Sunday following the Trump administration's declaration.

The US currency was offered for as much as 273,000 rials, up from 267,800 rials on Saturday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com, which tracks the unofficial market.

Iran has dismissed the US sanctions move as "void and illegal" and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Saturday he cannot take any action on the US declaration because "there would appear to be uncertainty" on the issue.

READ MORE:Iran nuclear deal parties determined to preserve agreement

Russia: US lacks legal authority

Virtually every other Security Council member disputes Washington's ability to execute this legal pirouette, and the UN body has not taken the measure any further.