Police in India's capital city have arrested a local freelance journalist on allegations he was passing "sensitive information" to Chinese intelligence officers.

In a statement on Saturday, the Delhi Police said 61-year-old Rajeev Sharma was arrested earlier this week and officers had seized some confidential documents related to the Indian defence department from the journalist's residence.

One Chinese woman and her Nepalese partner were also arrested for allegedly supplying Sharma with "huge amounts of money" for "conveying information to Chinese intelligence."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Reuters could not immediately reach any of the three individuals, who are under arrest, or their lawyers.

"On interrogation, Rajeev Sharma has disclosed his involvement in the procurement of secret/sensitive information and further conveying the same to his Chinese handlers," Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said in the statement.

China-India tensions

The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between India and China at their border in the Himalayan region of Ladakh.