The chief of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has threatened to go after everyone who had a role in the killing of General Qasem Soleimani in January during a US drone strike in Iraq.

"Mr. Trump! Our revenge for martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious, and real," the guard's website quoted General Hossein Salami as saying.

Salami rejected the report of an Iranian plot to assassinate Ambassador Lana Marks but made clear that Iran intends to avenge the general's death.

"Do you think we hit a female ambassador in return to our martyred brother?" the general said.

"We will hit those who had direct and indirect roles. You should know that everybody who had a role in the event will be hit, and this is a serious message. We do prove everything in practice."

Trump warns against retaliation

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani in a January 3 drone strike near Baghdad international airport.

Soleimani, a national hero at home and the commander of the elite Quds Force in the Revolutionary Guard, was "the world's top terrorist" and "should have been terminated long ago," Trump said at the time.