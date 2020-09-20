The UN said the suspension of flights since early this month at Sanaa International Airport has led to a delay in the arrival of 207 tonnes of medical aid for combating the novel coronavirus outbreak in Yemen.

“#Yemen: Aid agencies are scaling up response. However, the suspension of the Sana’a airport has added an additional access challenge. 207 MT of #COVID19 response equipment & humanitarian personnel have been delayed since 9 September,” The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen said on Twitter on Sunday.

On September 9, the Houthi rebel group announced that Sanaa International Airport was closed to UN and humanitarian flights due to a fuel shortage.

