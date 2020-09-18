The Indian army has said its soldiers exceeded their powers during an alleged "fake gun battle" in Kashmir that killed three men, in a rare admission of wrongdoing in the flashpoint Himalayan region.

On Friday, Indian army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said the soldiers in the operation had "exceeded" their powers and "contravened" the guidelines governing military conduct in Kashmir.

"Disciplinary proceedings" would be taken against those responsible, Kalia added.

Soldiers deployed by New Delhi have long been accused of abusing their emergency powers in disputed Kashmir, a territory India claims in full but shares with arch-rival Pakistan.

The three men — cousins whom the army claimed were suspected "Pakistani terrorists" — were killed in a counterinsurgency operation on July 18 in the southern Kashmir valley, and buried in a remote border area.

But their families, who identified their bodies from pictures on social media, said they were local labourers.

The families of the young men — cousins aged 18, 21, and 25 — said they were last heard from on July 17.

Outrage in Kashmir

The incident generated outrage in Kashmir, with political groups, rights activists, and many residents demanding an independent probe into the deaths.

A concurrent police investigation into the killing had yet to establish the involvement of the three men "with terrorism or related activities," the army statement added.

Indian police normally accompany troops on such operations, although officials said this had not happened in the July operation. The police later buried the bodies in a remote graveyard.

The men's families say the awaited results of a DNA test ordered as part of the investigation will prove they were local men.

Muhammad Yusuf, a sheep farmer, had told Anadolu Agencythat his son Abrar Ahmad and his two cousins had left home on July 16 for work in Shopian. They had been going to the district for the past few years during the apple harvest.

