President Donald Trump has said he will nominate a woman to sit on the US Supreme Court, a move that tip the court further to the right following the death of liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman," Trump said at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday. "I think it should be a woman because I actually like women much more than men."

As Trump spoke, supporters chanted: "Fill that seat."

Possible candidates

Earlier, he praised two women as possible choices for the US Supreme Court: conservatives he elevated to federal appeals courts.

Trump, with a chance to nominate a third justice to a lifetime appointment, named Amy Coney Barrett of the Chicago-based 7th Circuit and Barbara Lagoa of the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit as possible nominees.

Ginsburg's death comes just weeks before the November 3 presidential election, offering Republicans a chance to lock in a conservative majority at the court.

Only two female justices remain on the court: Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, both progressives appointed by former president Barack Obama.