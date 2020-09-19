Despite a government ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, scores of demonstrators have protested outside the Moroccan Parliament to denounce Arab countries agreeing to normalise relations with Israel.

Protesters in Morocco's capital of Rabat on Friday waved Palestinian flags, decrying the deals as "treason" and chanting "Palestine is not for sale."

The protesters in Rabat also burned a mock Israeli flag. Dozens of police officers watched the scene from a distance.

Stab in the back

Israel on Tuesday signed diplomatic pacts with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in a US-brokered deal.

Morocco was reported to be among other Arab countries considering a similar move, though the prime minister rejected the idea last month.

The Palestinians view the pacts as a stab in the back from their fellow Arabs in the Gulf and a betrayal of their cause for a Palestinian state.

Israel and Bahrain's agreements have been condemned by many across the Arab world.