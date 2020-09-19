Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court since 1993, has died at age 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Ginsburg, affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, passed away "this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC," the court said in a statement.

Only the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court, her death less than two months before a high-stakes presidential election will likely see President Donald Trump move quickly to name her successor.

The Republican-led Senate is equally likely to confirm the nomination at record speed, cementing a conservative majority on the court which has final say on a number of the touchiest subjects dividing America – from abortion to firearms, civil rights to the death penalty.

She was a staunch opponent of President Donald Trump.

She was outspoken in her condemnations of the president, a man she criticised for his "ego" and whose impact on the court she said she did not "even want to contemplate."

'Titan of the law'

Trump hailed the Ginsburg as a "titan of the law" whose legal expertise and historic decisions have inspired generations of Americans.