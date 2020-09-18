Bahrain’s decision to normalise relations with Israel reinforces the pro-Israel pivot in the Gulf. Coming less than four weeks after a similar announcement by the United Arab Emirates, it appears that the taboo has been broken.

Arab states can now recognise Israel and establish diplomatic, as well as security and trade ties, in an effort to contain Iran.

While the plight and the future of Palestinians have traditionally served as a barrier to a normalisation of relations with Israel, the Iranian threat is seen as a more pressing concern.

Iran was already lambasting the UAE for betraying the Palestinian cause. The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, did not contain his disdain: "The Emiratis will be disgraced forever.”

Tehran is certain to double-down on its condemnation of Arab leaders who pursue normalisation of relations with Israel; Tehran will use the occasion to repeat a tired proclamation that Iran is the only friend the Palestinians have left.

This rhetoric is consistent with the revolutionary zeal that distinguished Iran following the 1979 revolution – ramped up under the firebrand President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Iran might claim that history is on its side. But such rhetoric masks Iran’s growing isolation and weakness.

Iran expected the Arab streets to follow its lead in the wake of the 1979 revolution and topple their pro-US leaders. It worked hard to discredit Arab dynasties by depicting them as beholden to Washington and lacking the conviction to stand up to Israel.

Championing the Palestinian cause, the most emotive unifying concern across the Arab world has become a fixture of Iranian foreign policy. But these expectations soon faltered as regional leaders sprang into action to hit back at Iran at its weakest point.

Iran’s Shia identity has been its Achilles Heel. It differentiates Iran from most of its neighbours to the south, laying bare a sectarian schism that has come to ravage the region and tarnish Iran’s image in the Arab streets.

The Shia ascendancy in Iraq following the US toppling of Saddam Hussein led to a widely-held belief that Iraq is being lost to Iranian influence.