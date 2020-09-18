Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has announced a conditional lifting of a months-long blockade on oil fields and ports by his militias.

Haftar said on Friday his militias would let oil production resume after an eight-month blockade and a senior politician in Tripoli said a committee would be formed to ensure fair distribution of revenues.

"It was decided to resume production and export of oil with all the necessary conditions and procedural measures that ensure a fair distribution of its financial revenues," Haftar said in a televised broadcast.

However, National Oil Corporation (NOC), which operates Libya's energy sector, said overnight it would not lift force majeure on exports until oil facilities were demilitarised.

$9 billion revenue loss

The blockade by eastern militias has cost Libya $9 billion in lost revenue so far this year, the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya said this week.

The stoppage has become a big obstacle to new efforts to seek a path forward in peace talks after Haftar's assault on Tripoli collapsed in June.

Libya and many of its state institutions have been split for years between the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and Haftar's so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east.