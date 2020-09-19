President Donald Trump has attacked his FBI director, Christopher Wray, for highlighting the threat posed by Russia and right-wing militias to the US election, rather than focusing on China and left-wing groups.

Trump, whose campaign had murky ties to Russian operatives offering assistance during his 2016 victory against Hillary Clinton, has repeatedly criticised his intelligence officials who consistently say that Moscow still poses the chief danger.

Still, the Republican's criticism of Wray at the White House, a day after the FBI chief testified before Congress, was unusually public for a US president.

Asked by reporters if he wanted to fire Wray, Trump said: "We're looking at a lot of different things."

"I did not like his answers yesterday. I'm not sure he liked them either. I'm sure that he probably would agree with me," Trump said.

The president, who faces a difficult reelection fight on November 3, repeated his insistence that China, not Russia, is the bigger problem.

"Obviously China is at the top of the list. I see Russia, North Korea, many other countries, can be talked about. But China would be at the top of that list, so I don't know why that's not mentioned," Trump said.

READ MORE:Could the Russia-US relationship see a thaw in light of coronavirus?

Focus on Antifa