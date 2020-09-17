Hundreds of workers at Covid-19 laboratories in France have observed shutdown, a trade union said, angry over poor working conditions as the coronavirus testing system buckles under huge demand.

The hard-left CGT union said on Thursday the strike was disrupting testing in some towns and could drag on if laboratory owners failed to deal with staff shortages and increase pay.

The walkout comes as the government demands more and faster testing to fight a surge in new coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, the country saw 10,593 new confirmed coronavirus cases, setting a new daily record and pushing the cumulative number to 415,481, the Health Ministry said.

"We're overwhelmed," laboratory nurse Aminata Diene, one of about 50 lab workers protesting outside a diagnostics centre on the edge of Paris said.

The 31-year-old said her Bioclinic laboratory in Bezons, which is staffed by four nurses and would normally handle 40 Covid-19 tests a day was closed as a result of the strike.

"We can't be on the phone, physically greeting patients and carrying out tests all at once. We're exhausted, physically and mentally."

Bottleneck in labs

France has ramped up testing five-fold since the peak of the first wave and now carries out more than 1 million tests a week.

But at some testing centres, people queue around the block and results can take days because of the bottleneck in laboratories.

Le Figaro reported that in a meeting with senior ministers last week, President Emmanuel Macron said, "One million tests are all well and good, but it's pointless if the results arrive too late."