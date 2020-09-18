The EU Parliament passed a critical decision to punish Saudi Arabia over both the Khashoggi murder and its conduct in the Yemen war by adopting an arms embargo targeting the kingdom.

The decision came through primarily due to pressure from Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, and the Netherlands - despite stiff opposition from France and the US.

While the EU Parliament urged all member states of the union to "follow the example of Germany, Finland and Denmark, which, after the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi adopted restrictions on their arms exports to Saudi Arabia," both US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron appear to be the biggest obstacles to implement the recently embargo.

Both states have a vested interest in selling weapons to the Gulf.

Trump has repeatedly refused to be part of any weapons embargo policy over Riyadh, saying that “Saudi Arabia is a big buyer of (American) product(s).”

“That means something to me. It’s a big producer of jobs,” the president said during an interview with NBC in mid-2019.

“Take their money. Take their money,” Trump maintained.

While Macron is different from the US president, he is on the same page when it comes to selling weapons to the Gulf.

Macron, who visited both the UAE and Saudi Arabia in May, found Germany’s push for the arms embargo over Riyadh as "demagogic".

He even claimed that any ban on selling weapons to the kingdom and its regional allies would damage "the credibility of the European defence project."