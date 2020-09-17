Hundreds of angry residents have clashed with Indian troops and police in the main city of India-administered Kashmir after a firefight left three suspected rebels and a woman dead, police and witnesses said.

The gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and troops launched an operation based on a tip about the presence of rebels in a Srinagar neighbourhood, Pankaj Singh, an Indian paramilitary spokesman, said.

Three suspected rebels, believed to be locals, were killed in the firefight in Batamaloo area that lasted several hours, police announced on Twitter.

"One young woman also died during the encounter," a police officer told AFP news agency.

"The woman was caught in the crossfire. Her death is unfortunate," director general of police Dilbagh Singh told reporters.

A paramilitary trooper was also injured during the firefight, Singh said.

'We want freedom'

As the fighting raged, many residents marched near the site in solidarity with the rebels and chanted slogans seeking an end to Indian rule over the region.

Indian police and paramilitaries fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters.

The crowd shouted slogans, such as "Long live Pakistan" and "We want freedom," according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

No casualties were immediately reported in the clashes.

Armed encounters between rebels and Indian forces are frequent in the territory but rare in the capital city.

The last such firefight occurred in June and left three local rebels dead and 15 houses destroyed in the heart of Srinagar.

