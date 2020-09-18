Apple has announced that it will launch its first online store in India next week, as it seeks to increase sales in one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets.

The company at present uses third-party online and offline retailers to sell its products in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a tweet that the company "can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India.”

READ MORE: Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar

Expanding market