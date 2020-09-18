Orange skies, soot-choked air and decades-old woodland up in smoke.

These are the scenes along the western United States, with several fires bulldozing 3 million acres in California, and another 1.6 million in Oregon and Washington, an area roughly the size of Fiji. Thousands of homes have been destroyed and dozens of lives cut short.

“It's almost been like in another planet, you walk out and immediately your lungs and eyes just start tearing up,” Professor Christopher Dicus, an expert of wildfire management at California polytechnic, told TRT World.

Even Europe has reported signs of smoke bearing down on its continent, while satellite data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service showed that the wildfires are "tens to hundreds of times more intense" than the recent average.

The fires are unprecedented; a potent cocktail of mismanaged forests, high temperatures, drought, lightning storms and unstable power lines. But as Dicus is quick to point out, it’s not even peak season yet. That comes in October and November, when angry, strong winds can carry a light spark.

Here is what you need to know to understand why these fires are striking in scope and intensity.

An ‘epidemic’ of trees"

First, we need to dispel the notion that wildfires are bad. They are not always harmful but are key to balancing a healthy ecosystem.

“It serves a necessary critical role to so many ecosystems,” Dicus says.

As forest ecologist, Paul Hessberg, explains, forests more than 150 years ago were “a constantly evolving patchwork of open and closed-canopy forests of all ages”, quite unlike the blanket of trees we see straddling swathes of landscapes today. These patchy forests allowed relatively smaller, mild fires to regularly cleanse the woodland of dead vegetation without spreading widely.

Native Americans knew this and they harnessed it, using it to manage and shape the landscape for agriculture.

But then humans interfered with the natural flow of things, funnelling efforts into putting out all fires after a devastating wildfire in 1910.

This gradually led to the build-up of dead vegetation, more flammable than live vegetation.

The suppression of routine necessary fires led to the build-up over decades of highly flammable dead material to become deadly fuel with the potential to intensify fires.

“When fires occurred they generally did not have a lot of fuel to carry the fire and so they were low-intensity fires that burned along the surface. What we've done is by putting out all the natural fires we have caused the fuel to accumulate and now we have a really dangerous situation,” research scientist and UCLA Professor Jon Keeley tells TRT World.

All this unbridled vegetation can catch fire unchecked and spread with no barren land to stop it or slow it down. Hessberg calls the situation with America’s forests “the current epidemic of trees”.

So yes, US President Donald Trump’s statement that bad fire management is to blame for these blazes, may actually have some truth to it.

“Perfect storm:” Conditions ripe for fire

Claims made by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, that the climate crisis has something to do with it, is not completely wrong either.