On 29 February, an agreement was signed between the United States of America and the Taliban in Doha, clearing the way for a National Peace Dialogue (NPD) between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, which eventually was officially launched on September 12 in Qatar.

Make no mistake the US-Taliban agreement is not a peace deal. It only cleared the way for the NPD. If the latter is a success then a peace settlement might be achieved.

In the past decade, when reconciliation emerged as the endgame in Afghanistan, the Taliban constantly refused direct negotiations with the government of Afghanistan. Instead, they always insisted on talking to the Americans first.

Eventually, the US gave in and directly negotiated with the Taliban. The New York Times hailed the US veteran diplomat, Mr Zalmay Khalilzad for making the late February agreement possible, but he also has fierce criticsas well.

The deal agreed to the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners by the government of Afghanistan, where the latter was absent in talks, in exchange for up to 1,000 Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) held by the Taliban – before the start of NPD.

In addition, picking a 21-member negotiating delegation became a lengthy process, and both issues became politicised.

A real bone of contention though is that the signing of the US-Taliban deal stopped the targeting of foreign troops in Afghanistan by the Taliban, yet there has been an increase in attacks by them on ANSF, further revealing weaknesses of the agreement, which largely justifies the critics of the deal brokered by Khalilzad.

On 17 May, Abdullah and Ghani approved a compromise deal to break an electoral dispute, where Ghani would remain president and Abdullah would be able to appoint half of the cabinet ministers and provincial governors and will head the nascent peace process through the High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR).

The HCNR will establish a leadership council, made up of major leaders of the political parties, independent political figures and heads of the two chambers of parliament, and also a representative assembly.

The State Ministry for Peace will serve as the secretariat of the HCNR. This structure, per the political agreement, not only will guide the peace delegation in their negotiations with the Taliban, but also is tasked to ensure an internal as well as a regional consensus through proactive diplomacy on Afghanistan’s peace.

The peace process lacked inclusiveness and the HCNR offers a great opportunity to transform the current peace process into a more inclusive one where Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic communities, civil society and political parties are represented.

Reconciliation will fail if all of the parties that were involved in the decades-long conflict are not included and their voices not heard.