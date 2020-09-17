India has asked China to pull back its troops and armaments from the disputed border region of Ladakh, and accused Beijing of trying to alter the status quo in the region through aggressive actions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the upper house of Parliament on Thursday that China has amassed troops and weapons in the Ladakh region of India-administered Kashmir in violation of agreements reached in the 1990s and is trying to alter the status quo there.

He said that was not acceptable and that India is seeking a peaceful resolution through talks.

The two countries’ foreign ministers met in Moscow a week ago and agreed to deescalate tensions in Ladakh, but Singh’s words to Parliament suggested they have not significantly declined and that settling the impasse will be a long process.

"The status quo is one-sided and also it has been clarified that these efforts are not acceptable to us under any conditions," Singh said.

He also said India has counter-deployed troops that have foiled "transgression attempts by China".

"We should be confident that our armed forces will handle the situation successfully," Singh said, adding it was "apparent from Chinese activities that their words don't match their actions".

China wants Indian troops to disengage

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin again laid the onus on India to relieve the tensions and said Chinese border troops have "always strictly abided by the (agreements) between the two countries and are committed to safeguarding China's territorial sovereignty and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas".

"What is pressing now is that the Indian side should immediately correct its mistake, disengage on the ground as soon as possible, and take concrete actions to ease the tension and lower the temperature along the border," Wang said at a daily briefing.Relations between the two countries have often been strained, partly due to their undemarcated border.They fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce. Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border area, occasionally brawling. The standoff escalated to a deadly clash on a high ridge on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.Singh said India inflicted "heavy" casualties on Chinese forces, but did not provide any numbers. China has not given any details on its casualties.After that clash, the two countries partially disengaged from the site in the Galwan Valley and at least two other places, but the crisis has continued in at least three other areas, including glacial Pangong Lake.READ MORE: 73 years on, violence is reimagined in Modi's India