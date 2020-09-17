Greek police have begun moving hundreds of migrants stranded on the island of Lesvos into a new temporary tent camp on Thursday.

This development comes more than a week after a fire burned down Greece's biggest migrant camp, Moria, leaving thousands of refugees in need of emergency housing.

The operation, including 70 female officers, was intended to protect public health, police said.

"The operation began with many officers in white bodysuits, things are calm and migrants are slowly streaming into the new camp," a witness said.

The fire that gutted the Moria facility a week ago left over 12,000 people, most of them refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and various African countries, without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water.

Authorities said the fire was started by migrants. No one was hurt.

Temporary camp

The new temporary tent camp at Kara Tepe, near the island's port of Mytilene, is ready to take in at least 5,000 people.

Officials have said that some of the migrants are reluctant to move to the new camp as they hope to leave the island.

Early on Wednesday, only 1,200 had moved but late in the evening, large groups of migrants carrying their belongings started streaming in.