WORLD
4 MIN READ
China conducts military exercises as US diplomat visits Taiwan
Beijing began drills near Taiwan as Keith Krach, US undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, landed in Taipei on Thursday for a three-day visit.
China conducts military exercises as US diplomat visits Taiwan
US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach arrives at an airport in Taipei, Taiwan September 17, 2020. / Reuters
September 18, 2020

China has begun conducting military exercises near the Taiwan Strait, as a top US diplomat visits the self-ruled island in a move that has angered Beijing.

Relations between the United States and China are at their lowest point in decades, with the two sides clashing over a range of trade, military and security issues as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

China's Communist leadership baulks at any recognition of Taiwan, which has been ruled separately from China since the end of a civil war in 1949, and has mounted a decades-long policy of marginalising the democratic island.

Keith Krach, US undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, landed in Taipei on Thursday for a three-day visit, the highest-ranking State Department official to visit in 40 years.

At a press conference on Friday morning a Chinese defence ministry spokesman said Beijing was "holding actual combat exercises near the Taiwan Strait" when asked how Beijing would respond to Krach's visit.

"This is a legitimate and necessary action taken to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the current situation in the Taiwan Strait," Ren Guoqiang told reporters.

Ren warned that the Chinese army had "sufficient ability" to counter any external threat or challenge from Taiwan separatists.

READ MORE:China to sanction Lockheed Martin over Taiwan deal

Taiwan urges restraint

RECOMMENDED

Taiwan's presidential office urged China to exercise restraint, saying its recent aggressive behaviour in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding region did not help its international image.

Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang told reporters that Taiwan's armed forces had a good grasp of the situation, and urged people not to be alarmed. Taiwan scrambled fighter jets on Friday as multiple Chinese aircraft approached the island during Chinese military exercises.

Rising tensions

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory, to be absorbed into the Chinese mainland, by force if necessary.

Ren accused the United States of "frequently causing trouble" over Taiwan, which he said "is purely China's internal affairs, and we won't tolerate any external interference".

In recent weeks, Taiwan has reported a sharp rise in incursions by Chinese jets into its air defence identification zone.

Washington's increased outreach to Taiwan under US President Donald Trump has become yet another flashpoint between China and America, with US cabinet member Alex Azar visiting last month.

Washington said Krach was visiting Taiwan to attend a memorial service for late president Lee Teng-hui. He will also meet with foreign minister Joseph Wu, and is scheduled to join President Tsai Ing-wen for dinner at her official residence Friday.

READ MORE: Taiwan says China trying to turn island into next Hong Kong

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys