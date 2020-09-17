Afghanistan's government delegation to the Afghan negotiations has said "we hope to reach a ceasefire," the delegation spokesman told Qatari-owned Al Jazeera TV.

Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday in a bit to end 19 years of war in Afghanistan.

But, fierce fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban left dozens killed in a restive eastern province, officials said.

Overnight clashes erupted in three districts of Nangarhar province when Taliban fighters attacked several checkpoints of Afghan forces and pro-government militiamen, Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar governor told AFP.

He said at least 11 Afghan security personnel were killed in fighting in Hesarak, while eight pro-government militiamen were killed in Khogyani.

Khogyani said about 30 Taliban fighters died in the clashes – including some foreigners.

The radical movement fighting group has not commented on the fighting.

Afghanistan's acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid blamed the Taliban for the fighting.

"There have been no attacks from our side... The enemies continue to attack and spill the blood of Afghans," he said at a ceremony where US forces handed over four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the Afghan military.