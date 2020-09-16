Sony Corp said its next-generation PlayStation 5 console will launch in November priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for a version without a disk drive, as it squares off against rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox console.

The pricing announcement sets the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimised consoles offering exclusive titles.

Microsoft said last week Xbox Series X would go on sale on November 10 priced at $499.99 with the less powerful Xbox Series S priced at $299.99, as Xbox bets that offering consumers choice will outweigh the risks run by launching two distinct devices at once.

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X have the same price, but the $399.99 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition "offers a substantial discount at no cost in terms of performance or hardware, besides the disc reader," said Guilherme Fernandes, analyst at gaming analysis firm Newzoo.

Hardware pricing decisions have won and lost generational console battles as makers look to build the critical mass of consumers that will attract games developers to their platform.

Sony, which is making a stylistic departure from recent generations with the predominantly white PlayStation 5, is offering the version without a disk drive as digital downloads become standard.

Upcoming titles unveiled for the console include platform exclusives "Final Fantasy XVI" from Square Enix, a new "God of War" title from Sony's Santa Monica Studio and a "Harry Potter" role-playing game.