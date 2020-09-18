Myanmar is seeing a second wave of Covid-19 cases that is spiralling out of control. Ahead of upcoming elections on November 8, the ruling party is accused of using the Rohingya as scapegoats to address the growing concern over the handling of the pandemic.

In a speech on September 2, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi gave a speech threatening legal punishment against “reckless and unsympathetic” violators of Covid-19 restrictions. She also reminded people that past violence had made Myanmar a world “embarrassment.”

The party line

With looming elections around the corner, Myanmarese media outlets quickly adopted the government's narrative in their coverage.

Rohingya activist Nay San Lwin spoke to TRT World to give some specifics.

“Politicians in Myanmar are always trying to take advantage of the situation we are in. Although there were no Rohingya victims in the second [Covid-19] wave, some politicians began propagating against us,” says San Lwin.

“With the election closer, they’re using this card to gain support by spreading hate against Rohingya,” he adds.

San Lwin adds, that even though the first and second victims who triggered the second coronavirus wave were Rakhine Buddhists, Muslim Rohingya are still blamed for the sudden second wave, being framed for bringing the virus from Bangladesh.

Racism is widespread, San Lwin relates. Rohingya are called “interloper Bengalis”, politicians write articles that “dehumanise” them in newspapers.

“We are defenceless in Myanmar. The laws do not protect us, we can’t confront any situation there,” says Nay San Lwin.

Kyaw Win, Executive Director of the Burma Human Rights Network, spoke to TRT World and got into the gritty details behind the intensifying racist rhetoric in Myanmar.

“The root cause is the citizenship system in Burma,” Win says.

“What they’ve done is a create a deeply racist, very apartheid citizenship system that can easily target any community to undermine their history or credibility, letting them do whatever they want by law,” he adds.

Painting a lurid picture, he goes on to describe the dystopian reality of life in Myanmar.

“There are three social levels in Burma. If you’re Burmese and Buddhist, you’re at the top. If you’re not Buddhist, Christian perhaps, but you’re ethnically Burmese, you’re a second-class citizen. But if you’re Muslim, whether or not you’re Burmese, you’re at the lowest tier of society,” he explains.

But what does that actually look like?

“If anything happens to you, there’s zero tolerance from authority. You’re treated with brute force. You’ll be crushed. Finished. You live either in an open-air internally displaced person camp, and if you still haven’t been uprooted you can’t even visit a neighbouring town. If you run away, you’re jailed, arrested and tortured.”

In this respect, the Myanmarese government’s fears of the spread of coronavirus may very well be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

It’s only policy

Living in cramped, harsh conditions only makes the likelihood of contracting the virus that much higher.

Kyaw Win thinks it’s a matter of state policy.