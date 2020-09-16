West African leaders have given Mali's junta a one week ultimatum to appoint a civilian to leader for the country.

Otherwise, a total embargo to "asphyxiate them quickly" will be imposed beginning at midnight September 23, according to Colonel Major Ismael Wague, who was quoted by local media as saying on Wednesday.

During a meeting on Tuesday with the junta in Ghana, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded the appointment of a civilian president without delay or negotiations in Mali, given the terrorist threat and an embargo imposed on the country by neighboring states.

The demand was not approved by the CNSP, with the junta saying the demand was impossible because the purpose of its presence in Accra was to present to West African leaders the conclusion of national consultations and to consider lifting sanctions on Mali, not to sign an agreement

"We have made it clear to ECOWAS that we are at the people’s service. Since the majority spoke of a military transition, we suggested that we could move in that direction. ECOWAS refused," said Wague.