With a growing stand-off between Turkey and Greece in the east Mediterranean, Athens has announced steps to modernise all three branches of the Hellenic Armed Forces.

In addition to plans for increasing their army by 15,000 soldiers, the most significant development came with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' intention to purchase 18 Rafale jet fighters and four new multirole frigates.

But where did the sudden procurement bid come from?

Greece’s rhetoric on the Black Sea and eastern Mediterranean has long run the risk of serving as a spearhead against Turkey for other regional interests. But it now faces the reality that it’s previous economic deficits, austerity measures and economic turmoil have left it less than ideally prepared to face-off with Turkey.

Quick fix

For Greece, the Rafale fighter jet may present one of the fastest options to catch-up with Turkey.

But France’s Rafale fighter jet doesn’t come without its quirks.

It stands as one of the most expensive jets in the world selling for $240-260 million per unit, with a reputation for failing to compete in international markets, making it an option only to developing nations who can afford the expensive tag and can’t get access to better aircraft.

In fact, the fourth generation Rafale is 50 percent costlier than Lockheed-Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter and is a generation behind most fighters now sought out by advanced militaries around the world.

The Rafale’s most recent sales to Egypt and India have been mired in corruption scandals that have done little for the fighter jet’s reputation.

As a result, the Rafale has lost the vast majority of its export bids, from South Korea and Singapore which opted for the F-15, to Egypt which turned down offers for second Rafale batches in favour of the Russian Su-35, as well as Brazil, Oman, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait which all rejected the jets for other Western medium or lightweight designs such as the F-16 and F-18.

In this respect, the Rafale is hardly considered a cost-effective aircraft given its far more limited capabilities.

To sweeten the deal, France has thrown in 8 of 18 fighters free, to help aid the fighter jet’s dismal international performance, set to be delivered from the French Air Force’s existing inventory.

Struggling Economy

While Turkey and Greece both don’t want a war, their military planners are keenly aware that logistics and industry are what win one. Heavy reliance on foreign procurement can mean losing to attrition after running out of munitions, parts, or being unable to produce, repair and redeploy ships, planes and tanks.

To this end, Turkey has invested heavily in its military-industrial infrastructure and enjoys strong public-private partnership in the fields of drone, armament, and ship manufacturing.

For Greece, the situation is a bit bleaker, prompting Greek PM Mitsokakis to pledge towards reviving its military-industrial-complex.

“In recent years, the defence sector has experienced disinvestment after a period of high costs and neglected the armament programs,” Mitsotakis said. “It’s time to balance needs and opportunities... But also as a supreme obligation to the Greeks, who will bear the cost. It is the price of our place on the map."