Belarus' authoritarian leader has sought to disparage protesters demanding his resignation for a sixth straight week following a disputed election by accusing the United States of fomenting the unrest.

In a long speech to top officials, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ranted against the alleged US-led plan to destabilise the country and claimed that American allies in Europe have participated in the effort that took years to prepare, part of his attempts to cast the opposition as Western stooges.

Lukashenko didn't provide evidence to back his claim that the US had any involvement in the demonstrations.

His main challenger in the election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, dismissed his comments as an attempt to divert public attention from rigging the vote and the violent crackdown on protests.

“There is just one reason behind the protests in Belarus and it's known to everyone: Lukashenko has lost the vote, but he doesn’t want to step down,” Tikhanovskaya said. “People have denied Lukashenko their trust and support and demand that he leave.”

Protesters in Belarus have flooded the streets of the Belarusian capital and other cities, denouncing Lukashenko's landslide reelection in the August 9 vote as rigged. The massive demonstrations were driven by frustration with the Belarusian leader's 26-year iron-fist rule, his cavalier response to the coronavirus and the worsening economy.

The US and the European Union have criticised the election as neither free nor fair, and urged Lukashenko to start talks with the opposition – a call he has rejected.

“We had the vote and got the result, period,” Lukashenko said in Wednesday's speech before top officials. “It's time to stop stirring up society.”

Russian spymaster accuses US of fomenting protests

Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, claimed in a statement carried by Russian news agencies on Wednesday that the US has funded the Belarusian opposition and encouraged the protests.

In an apparent attempt to delegitimise the Belarusian protests, Naryshkin added that his agency has information that “the US is playing a key role in the current developments in Belarus.” He alleged that the US has earmarked tens of millions of dollars to finance Belarus' opposition groups, but provided no evidence.

The US Embassy in Minsk had no immediate comment.

Tikhanovskaya, the main opposition challenger who left for Lithuania a day after the vote under official pressure, rejected Naryshkin's statement.

“It's an internal political crisis, and the protesters' demands contain nothing regarding relations with other countries or a shift in Belarus' foreign policy course,” she said in written remarks to the AP. “Mr. Naryshkin should better understand that instead of airing dated propaganda cliches.”

In Wednesday's speech, Lukashenko charged that the Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine have helped fuel protests. All those countries have denied similar claims by Lukashenko in the past.

“The Belarusian 2020 scenario is a combination of the most effective ‘colour’ destabilisation technologies that have been tested in various countries," he said in a reference to the colour-coded protests that have ousted unpopular rulers in other ex-Soviet nations. “They obviously count on the scale and duration of protests to wear us down and exhaust our resources. We aren't relaxing and stand ready to respond to any challenge.”

