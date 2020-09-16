European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is doubling down on the flagship goals she set out on taking office last December: urgent action to combat climate change and a digital revolution.

The European Union's chief executive laid out ambitious goals on Wednesday in her first annual State of the Union address, including plans to ensure that the bloc is more resilient and united to confront futures crises after the coronavirus pandemic, which has plunged Europe into its deepest recession in history.

Von der Leyen, who wants Europe to become the world's first climate-neutral continent by mid-century, unveiled a plan to cut the EU's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, up from an existing target of 40 percent.

She also pledged to use green bonds to finance those climate goals.

"There is no more urgent need for acceleration than when it comes to the future of our fragile planet," she said. "While much of the world's activity froze during lockdowns and shutdowns, the planet continued to get dangerously hotter."

She predicted the new target will be "too much for some and not enough for others" but she told lawmakers that it should help the 27-nation EU achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

"Our economy and industry can manage this, and they want it, too," von der Leyen said as she set out her priorities while speaking in the European Parliament.

EU leaders agreed last year to make the bloc’s economy carbon-neutral by the middle of the century.

The former German cabinet minister also called for greater investment in technology for Europe to compete more keenly with China and the United States, and said the EU would invest 20 percent of a 750 billion-euro coronavirus economic recovery fund in digital projects.

Green bonds

Von der Leyen said she wants 37 percent of the recovery fund approved by EU countries to be spent on environmental objectives, adding that 30 percent of the fund should be raised through “green” bonds whose proceeds are meant to have a positive impact on the environment.

The EU also plans to dedicate a quarter of its budget to tackling climate change and to work to shift $1.1 trillion in investment toward making its economy more environmentally friendly over the next 10 years.

Greenhouse gas emissions

According to the EU, its greenhouse gas emissions already decreased by 23 percent between 1990 and 2018, a period when the economy grew by 61 percent.

World leaders agreed five years ago in Paris to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Scientists say countries will miss both of those goals by a wide margin unless drastic steps are taken to begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Von der Leyen also confirmed the EU is working on a kind of carbon tax aimed at avoiding a situation in which EU countries reduce emissions, but at the same time import goods embedded with CO2.