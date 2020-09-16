WORLD
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state
Barbados Governor General Sandra Mason says the country will become a republic when it celebrates its 55th anniversary of independence from the British empire.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with MI5 officers in London on February 25, 2020. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
September 16, 2020

Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said.

A former British colony that gained independence in 1966, Barbados has maintained a formal link with the British monarchy as have some other countries that were once part of the British empire.

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," said Barbados Governor General Sandra Mason, delivering a speech on behalf of the country's Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

"Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving. Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence."

That anniversary will come in November of next year. 

SOURCE:Reuters
