ByteDance's proposal for US software firm Oracle to become a technology partner in its TikTok app will ultimately need approval from both Chinese and US officials.

The proposal, submitted to the Trump administration over the weekend, envisages Oracle becoming a "trusted" technology partner and making TikTok Global a US-headquartered company, ByteDance said on Thursday.

However, President Trump on Wednesday raised questions about ByteDance's plans to keep a majority stake in TikTok's US operations.

READ MORE: US President Trump: Oracle 'very close' to TikTok deal

Retaining control

President Trump said he did not favour the idea of the Chinese firm retaining control, after six Republican lawmakers urged him to reject the proposal.

"It has to be 100 percent as far as national security is concerned. And no, I'm not prepared to sign off on anything. I need to see the deal," Trump told reporters ahead of the September 20 deadline for TikTok's owner ByteDance to sell its US operations or face the app's shutdown in the country.

He also said he opposed an arrangement reported by media outlets in which ByteDance would keep a majority stake in the company and Oracle a minority stake.

"We don't like that. Conceptually, I can tell you I don't like that," Trump said.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported earlier in the day that Oracle's proposal fell short of addressing the Trump administration's concerns over national security, though the deal remains under discussion.

TikTok said in their Thursday statement that they "submitted a proposal to the Treasury Department which we believe would resolve the administration's security concerns".

The proposal would allow the app to continue to be used by 100 million people in the US following Trump's deadline in early August for the app to sell or shut down its US operations.

READ MORE: Three things to know about TikTok’s forced US takeover

Big chunk of money