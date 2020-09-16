WORLD
3 MIN READ
West African bloc hopeful of seeing civilian leadership in Mali within days
Mali's neighbours are anxious to avoid the fragile Sahel state spiralling into chaos.
West African bloc hopeful of seeing civilian leadership in Mali within days
A man holds a national flag as he celebrates with others in the streets in the capital Bamako after a mutiny in Mali. / AP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
September 16, 2020

West African leaders hope to see a civilian-led transition government installed in Mali "in days" after talks with the military junta that seized power last month.

"We need a civilian leadership of the transition," Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, who currently chairs the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), told journalists after the meeting in Ghana on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin"The minute that leadership is put in place through the processes they themselves have agreed upon in Mali, the sanctions that have been placed against Mali will be lifted by ECOWAS."

Akufo-Addo said that an ECOWAS mediator would travel to Bamako in a week and the 15-nation bloc wanted the process finished. 

"I'm hoping that by the time he gets there these things would have been completed," the Ghanaian leader said.  

"We're talking hopefully in days not in weeks."   

READ MORE: Mali opposition rejects junta-backed transition charter

ECOWAS slapped sanctions on Mali after the August 18 coup, closing borders and banning trade and financial flows, and called for elections.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Mali junta supports charter that may appoint soldier as interim presidentThe bloc had given the new military rulers until Tuesday to name a civilian president and prime minister to head a transitional government.

Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita, who was appointed interim head of state, attended the talks in Ghana on his first trip abroad since his seizure of power.

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara insisted the meeting had made progress by "confirming that the president and the prime minister must be civilians".

"As soon as they are designated, we will lift the sanctions," he told journalists. 

Mali's neighbours are anxious to avoid the fragile Sahel state spiralling into chaos.

Last month's coup - Mali's fourth since gaining independence from France in 1960 - came after months of protests stoked in part by Keita's failure to quell a militant insurgency that has plagued the country since 2012. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China