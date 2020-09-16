WORLD
Bosnia police arrest Serbs over wartime killings
The seven former Bosnian Serb military officers and soldiers are suspects in the killing of 44 Muslims during the 1992-95 Bosnian War that claimed some 100,000 lives.
Bosnian Serb General Radislav Krstic, seen at The Hague in Netherlands, is also a suspect in the case and will be questioned. / AP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 16, 2020

Bosnian police have arrested seven Serbians suspected of taking part in the killings of 44 Muslim civilians at the start of the 1990s war.

The seven men, mostly former soldiers, are suspected of having "planned, organised and taken part" in the killings and persecution in eastern Bosnia on September 1992, a prosecutors' statement said on Wednesday.

At the time the Bosnian Serb army attacked the village of Novoseoci, separated women and children from men who were then taken to a rubbish dump where they were shot dead, it said.

The victims

The victims, including boys under 18 years of age and a woman, were buried there while women and children were expelled from the village.

After the crime, a village mosque was destroyed and its debris brought to the dump and thrown over the victims' remains.

The victims were aged between 14 and 82, the prosecutors said.

All but one of the victims were exhumed and identified after the 1992-1995 war.

Other suspects

Former Bosnian Serb general , serving a 35-year jail term handed down by a UN court for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, is also a suspect in the case and will be questioned, the statement said.

Another suspect is currently in Canada and his extradition will be sought, it added.

Bosnia's 1992-1995 war between its Croats, Muslims and Serbs claimed some 100,000 lives.

SOURCE:AFP
