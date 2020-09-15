Saudi Arabia said it stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

A cabinet statement on Tuesday read, "The cabinet notes that the kingdom stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that enables the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative."

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel and two Gulf Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, signed normalisation agreements at the White House in Washington.

READ MORE: Why are Arab states muted over the UAE-Israel deal?

Trump believes Saudi Arabia will normalize Israeli ties

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he believes Saudi Arabia will follow Bahrain and the UAE in fully normalising relations with Israel.

Trump told reporters at the White House that the Kingdom is among several countries he believes are on the verge of opening diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv, saying that after speaking with King Salman, he thinks the country will do so "at the right time."

“We have many other countries going to be joining us, and they’re going to be joining us soon," Trump said just hours after Bahrain and the UAE officially signed documents normalizing ties with Israel.

The president further increased the number of nations he says are close to following in the steps of the two Arab Gulf nations "fairly rapidly" after saying earlier Tuesday that it was five or six.

"We’ll have 7 or 8 or 9. We’re going to have a lot of other countries joining us, including the big ones," he said.

During Tuesday's formal signing ceremony, Trump said the agreements would end "decades of division and conflict" in the region and usher in the "dawn of a new Middle East."

"Thanks to the courage of the leaders of these three countries, we take a major stride toward a future in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity," Trump said, addressing hundreds of guests assembled for the event on the South Lawn of the White House.

Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel last Friday after Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994 and the UAE in August.