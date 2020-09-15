The UN has expressed concern over human rights violations and armed clashes in Myanmar and is urging the Aung San Suu Kyi administration to immediately take steps to restore peace in the country.

“Myanmar continued to witness intensified armed clashes between the Tatmadaw [Myanmar army] and ethnic armed organisations, particularly in the states of Rakhine, Chin, Shan, Kachin and Kayin,” the Office of the United Nations

High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a new report.

The report is set to be discussed at the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council scheduled on September 14 to October 6 at the UN office in Geneva.

The report was prepared on the basis of primary and secondary information collected from various sources, including primary witness testimonies.

It expresses concerns over continuing civilian casualties due to armed clashes.

“The Tatmadaw did not heed the call of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for a global ceasefire and instead, on 26 June 2020, launched another clearance operation, in Rathedaung township, forcibly displacing thousands of civilians.”

The report also records in detail violations in other states in Myanmar.

“Since 2019, fighting between the Tatmadaw and the Arakan Army [armed Buddhist rebels] in Rakhine and Chin states has intensified in scale and ferocity, resulting in deaths and injuries and the destruction of civilian property and other civilian objects.”

Concerns over attacks on civilians

The report accused Myanmar’s army of launching crackdowns on civilians even in places where no presence of the Arakan Army was reported.

“It appears that the Arakan Army was not active or present in the areas where these attacks took place and no armed clashes were reported to have been ongoing at that time,” it added.

It records that on April 7, 2020, Myanmar fighter jets carried out an airstrike in Chin state, “killing seven civilians and wounding six women and one child.”

“Eight houses and a rice mill were destroyed and the villagers were forced to flee.”

During the first five months of 2020, at least 137 civilians, including 25 members of the Rohingya minority, were reportedly killed and 386 wounded, including 44 Rohingya, in the Rakhine and Chin states, according to the report.

“On 29 February 2020, a Tatmadaw convoy opened fire on a village in Mrauk-U township, killing six Rohingya and wounding another six,” the report said.

Citing eyewitnesses, it added that the Tatmadaw fired indiscriminately on the village for over an hour after a vehicle in their convoy was damaged by a mine explosion.

“Schools, religious sites and civilian homes have been targeted in attacks and damaged by heavy artillery or by Tatmadaw patrols,” the report said, adding that at least 17 schoolchildren were wounded when a mortar shell hit a primary school in Buthidaung township on Feb. 13, 2020.

The report also decried a brutal crackdowns on civilians in the townships of Kyauktaw, Minbya, Paletwa and Kyauk Seik.

READ MORE: Rohingya: “We would rather die now than be kept here forever"“In some cases, the Tatmadaw have rounded up the entire male populations of villages, often blindfolding them, before transferring them to unknown locations,” it said.

Immediate ceasefire