On September 13, 2020, a former US Guantanamo detainee, Faiz Mohammad Ahmed Al Kandari, tweeted out a photo of Mullah Mohammad Nabi Omari in a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the negotiations between the US and Taliban. Kandari now lives in Kuwait after being released from Guantanamo in 2016 without ever being charged with war crimes.

He wrote: “I still remember when he (Mullah Muhammad Nabi Omari) said to me while we were in the sixth camp, pointing to the sun: My certainty of relief and victory is greater than my certainty that this sun is rising, it is a matter of time, and the consequence is for the righteous.”

So who is Omari?

Nabi Omari, is one of the “Taliban Five”, an influential member of the Taliban.

Nabi Omari was born in Khost, Afghanistan, in 1968. He arrived at the infamous US Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba in 2002 and stayed there nearly 12 years in extrajudicial detention.

In 2014, he was transferred to Qatar together with four other men known as the “Taliban Five” in an exchange for US soldier, Bowe Bergdahl, who had been a Taliban prisoner since 2009.

According to the swap deal brokered by the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad, these five Taliban members, Mohammad Nabi Omari, Abdul Haq Wasiq, Mullah Norullah Noori, Mullah Mohammad Fazl and Khirullah Said Wali Khairkhwa, had to stay in Qatar for one year as a condition of their release.

Today, he is among the delegation taking part in the Afghan peace talks with the Trump administration.