Lebanon has been beset by consecutive crises that have some wondering if the state is on the edge of a precipitous failure.

Persistent economic crises which have become more acute during the Covid-19 pandemic, protests demanding a revolution, uncollected trash in the streets, Beirut all seemed to indicate a dysfunctional state.

And all that was before the blast in Beirut on August 4 which levelled parts of the city, killing almost 200 people resulting in billions of dollars worth of damages. To most in Lebanon, it was a stark reminder of a failure of governance and legitimacy.

For Hezbollah, the aftermath could be a watershed moment where it withdraws from conflicts in Syria to deal with the pressures in Lebanon that could even undermine its power.

The former deputy director of Israel’s National Security Council, Dr Eran Lerman, recently wondered whether Hezbollah will “be facing greater and greater pressure from the Lebanese people to stop abusing their country for purposes which are not Lebanese, for purposes which are essentially Iranian?”

Certainly, Israel would like the people of Lebanon to scrutinise Hezbollah, which it went to war with in 2006 ultimately ending in a stalemate. Israel has also attacked the Lebanese group in Syria which has become another theatre of conflict between Iran, a backer of Hezbollah and Tel-Aviv.

One of Hezbollah’s political allies in Lebanon, Gebran Bassil, from the Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian party, said that the group was thinking of withdrawing its forces from Lebanon.

It is estimated that Hezbollah sent thousands of forces to Syria in a bid to shore up the Assad regime, the decision by the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah has resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Speaking to a local media outlet the group has made clear that it will not withdraw from Syria completely stating “Over the past two years, the party’s role in Syria has changed a lot with the decline in combat operations. As for the withdrawal, it is linked to the withdrawal of all foreign fighting forces, and this is supposed to happen within two years.”