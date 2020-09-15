Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has said he was able to breathe unaided, in his first public comments after his alleged poisoning in Siberia last month.

"Hello, this is Navalny," he said in a post on Instagram on Monday, appearing with his wife Yulia and two children in the Berlin hospital where he was flown for treatment after falling ill.

Wearing a hospital gown, he looked gaunt and barely smiled while his wife next to him beamed.

READ MORE:Poisoned Russian opposition leader Navalny now able to leave bed

"Yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day," he said in his first social media post since he was poisoned with what Germany says was a Novichok nerve agent.

"I really liked it. It's an amazing process and underestimated by many. I recommend it," he joked, telling followers, "I miss you".