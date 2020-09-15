After years of waiting, the Afghans have finally engaged in negotiations. They could result in the possible end of decades-long conflict in which tens of thousands of civilians have been killed and displaced.

Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement met in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday amid hopes that the two sides will eventually agree to form a power-sharing government.

The meeting marked the first official contact between the insurgents and the Kabul officials in intra-Afghan peace talks, which comes six months after the United States signed a deal with the Taliban as part of an exit strategy for American troops.

“Remember this is the beginning of a long and fragile process. Nothing substantial has been discussed and the topics involved are very sensitive,” says Amina Khan, Middle East and Africa director at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) think-tank.

“What needs to be appreciated and acknowledged is that this is the first time since 9/11 that the Taliban and the Afghan government have officially met in a bid to achieve peace.”

In February, the US signed an agreement with the Taliban envisaging the withdrawal of American soldiers by next year. In return, the insurgent group was asked to break ties with groups like Al-Qaeda.

That was the culmination of year-long meetings in which US Special Representative, Zalmay Khalilzad, played a key role as he ferried between Washington, Kabul, Islamabad and other capitals to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.

Up until recently, the insurgent group refused to negotiate directly with the government of President Ashraf Ghani as it saw the Kabul administration as a “puppet” backed by Western powers.

Another sticking point was the release of the Taliban fighters from the custody of Afghanistan’s security forces. Kabul has released 5,000 Taliban prisoners including some battle-hardened militants as a goodwill gesture.

What’s on the table?

The first face-to-face meetings between the Afghan government officials and the Taliban leadership, which is led by Mullah Abdul Hakim, the group’s de facto chief justice, is not expected to produce any immediate breakthrough on contentious issues, says Khan, who has for years studied the Taliban.