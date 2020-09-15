Greece has said it is ready to enter exploratory talks with Turkey "immediately" on maritime zones as Ankara issues a new naval communique accusing its neighbour of violating the non-military status of an Aegean Sea island.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that talks could cover all disputes if Ankara ended its "provocations" in the region, commenting ahead of an EU summit on September 24 to 25, which will discuss eastern Mediterranean tensions,

Earlier the same day, Turkey called for the immediate disarmament of Chios via a Navtex. Turkey, in the maritime communique, accused Greece of violating the non-military status of Chios island as determined by 1923 Lausanne Treaty.

Turkey and Greece have been at loggerheads over maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean which are potentially rich in natural gas.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country has been proposing to restart exploratory talks with Greece.

"Exploratory talks actually cover all disputed issues between Turkey and Greece ... the previous government (in Greece) ... didn't want to actually restart. And this government also has not been willing to restart the exploratory talks, so we have to make an agreement," Cavusoglu said.

The EU has said it is drawing up potential sanctions against Turkey if dialogue does not begin.

EU urges solution

The EU's diplomatic chief said relations between the bloc and Turkey were at a sensitive turning point and urged leaders to decide on the way forward.

Josep Borrell delivered his warning as tensions rise with Turkey over energy interests in the eastern Mediterranean that have even sparked fears of military conflict.

"Relations with Turkey are ... at a watershed moment in history and ... will go one side or the other, depending what's going to happen in the next days," Borrell told a session of the European Parliament in Brussels.

The head of European diplomacy pleaded for more dialogue with Ankara, even though he acknowledged that "the situation has worsened".