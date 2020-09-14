At least nine people were killed and 43 injured in an explosion in northwestern Syria.

An explosives-laden small truck went off in the opposition-held city of Afrin on Monday.

Afrin has been largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists by Turkey in 2018 through its anti-terror Operation Olive Branch.

YPG/PKK terrorists continue to carry out attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians, according to local security sources.