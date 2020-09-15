Around 2,500 people have been exonerated of serious crimes after being falsely convicted over the past 30 years in the United States.

According to a new study out on Tuesday, in around half their cases, police and prosecutors withheld evidence that would have exculpated them.

The study by the National Registry of Exonerations found that evidence that would have cleared the defendant was withheld in 61 percent of erroneous murder convictions.

And more broadly, 72 percent of exoneration cases in which the defendant was sentenced to death involved misconduct by police and prosecutors.

"Misconduct is generally more common the more extreme the violence," the study says.

The report comes from a joint project of University of California-Irvine, the University of Michigan law school, and Michigan State University law school.

It cites a broad range of police and prosecutor misconduct that contributes to unjust convictions: using questionable techniques to force false confessions, encouraging or coercing witnesses to provide evidence against a defendant; fabricating evidence; and prosecutors skirting the law.

African-Americans more likely to be wrongfully convicted

African Americans were slightly more likely than whites to be victims of misconduct leading to false convictions.

But in some types of crime, blacks were far more often falsely convicted. In drug cases, blacks were 12 times more likely than whites to be falsely convicted.