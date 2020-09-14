An aid worker from Turkey's Red Crescent has been killed and two others have been wounded after masked assailants attacked the group's vehicle near the northern Syrian town of Al Bab.

The attack took place on Monday between Al Bab and the Turkish border town of Cobanbey, The aid group said in a statement. The vehicle attacked had a Kizilay, or Red Crescent, logo on its roof.

Red Crescent workers who were. wounded are not currently at risk and were taken to Turkey after an initial medical assessment.

"I strongly condemn the despicable attack on the Red Crescent personnel, who should be protected by international law and who have immunity according to international humanitarian law because their vehicle bears the Red Crescent emblem," said Kerem Kinik, who was in Hatay where the injured charity workers were transferred to after the attack.

"I believe that with the efforts of our country, the attackers will be caught as soon as possible. My condolences to the entire Red Crescent community," Kinik added.

This attack was committed not only against the Red Crescent but all of humanity, Kinik stressed.

"Our friends in Brussels, Geneva and the United Nations are following the event to activate international mechanisms on this issue," he said, adding that they would also follow the violations in legal and international channels.

"We'll continue these efforts [relief work in Syria]. Our efforts will continue both for the protection of civilians in that region and to deliver our aid to these people as much as we can," he added.

Turkish officials slammed attack