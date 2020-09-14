Valentin Gendrot's recently released book titled “Flic,” one of the many French slang terms for a police officer, reveals a number of disturbing issues within the police force in the French capital.

Gendrot, who spent two years undercover as a police officer in the 19th district of Paris — which hosts a number of minority groups and migrants —explains that just after three months of training he was armed and sent out to police the neighbourhood.

While the area has been widely described as dangerous – as a visitor, neighbour, and observer – the dangers are nowhere close to the violence perpetuated on the population by the police. The context of danger is critical here because it usually justifies heavy patrolling of the area.

Personally, as a reporter and researcher, I have seen violence perpetuated in cities across the world and the only fear I would have in the 19th district would be to get pickpocketed. Contextually speaking, there are much, much, more ‘dangerous’ areas in the city.

His encounters encompass a number of widespread issues in the French community, perpetuated by the police system. First, racism and abuse towards minorities, even children, homophobia, sexism, and the surprisingly poor conditions these officers work in – leaning into one of the many reasons police perpetuate violence they are trained to stop.

First, Gendrot reveals racist incidents as well as some that are common practice, for example, how officers frequently and almost exclusively refer to non-whites as ‘bastards.’ And minors? "Little bastards," he says.

He recounts one incident he participated in when a minor insulted an officer in a provoked encounter. The boy was taken into the van, the police unit then left their assigned district. The three others stood guard while one officer beat the youth in the van and left him in the street kilometres away from home.

Worse still, after this child filed a complaint against the officer, the undercover journalist witnessed falsifying evidence to cover up their tracks, even charging the youth. If that wasn't bad enough, he calls this a frequent occurrence and, as they are mostly minors, this essentially conditions a generation to despise the police system.