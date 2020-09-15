In a 1916 essay, Dr BR Ambedkar, the Dalit civil rights leader and chief architect of the Indian constitution, wrote that “if Hindus migrate to other regions on earth, Indian caste would become a world problem.”

Less than three months ago, a suit filed against a multibillion-dollar tech giant in California proved those words to be enduringly prophetic.

On June 30, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing regulators sued Cisco Systems Inc., alleging that the company failed to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation against a Dalit engineer – anonymised as “John Doe” – by two Brahmin employees, Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella, following two inconclusive internal reviews.

According to the complaint, as John Doe’s manager for two years, Iyer denied him bonuses and stalled his promotions after discovering the engineer’s caste. Cisco’s human resources department told Doe that “caste discrimination was not unlawful” and took no corrective action. Kompella, who took over as Doe’s manager after Iyer, continued to discriminate against him.

What makes the case groundbreaking is that caste is not recognised as a form of discrimination under US federal law, and Cisco is the first American company to be sued for it.

In response to the suit, spokesperson Robyn Blum told TRT World that Cisco “is committed to an inclusive workplace for all” and has “robust processes to report and investigate concerns raised by employees,” and that it “will vigorously defend itself against the allegations made in this complaint.”

As one of the world’s oldest forms of social stratification, caste prejudice is generally thought of as a problem unique to the Indian subcontinent, not a practice that festers in multinational offices.

Rather than being shed across borders, caste travels and reproduces itself within diasporic South Asian communities, speaking to the resilient and deep-rooted mindset that accompanies the practice.

“Wherever we [Indians] go in the world, we tend to take our two things with us: one is chilli and pickle, and the other is caste,” Meena Varma, Executive Director at the International Dalit Solidarity Network, told TRT World.

“In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is coming from a western lens, we forget that Dalit lives haven’t ever mattered for three thousand years.”

How caste manifests

Dalits, meaning “broken but resilient” and formerly known as “untouchables,” exist outside the three millennia old Hindu caste system traditionally made up of Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras.

An all-encompassing cosmology that conflates occupation and purity into a single social system, caste has the ability to determine every aspect of one’s life, from where you can work to who you can marry.

Dalits and Adavasis, India’s indigenous tribal population, by virtue of being outside the caste hierarchy, are designated the lowest rung in society and are forced to endure structural apartheid – from profound socio-economic injustices, segregated schools and temples, denial of public amenities, to brutal violence at the hands of “upper” castes.

Caste discrimination still remains highly visible and contentious in India, where it has been constitutionally prohibited since 1950 and systems of historical redress through affirmative action policies have been put in place.

An advocate at the Supreme Court of India, Kiruba Munusamy recalled how after taking up a dismissal case early in her career, she was singled out for her appearance and her pronunciations. She felt her case was not taken seriously by the judge.

“I realised how the courts discriminate against Dalit lawyers,” she told TRT World.

As the first in her family to become a lawyer, Munusamy is acutely aware of institutional biases that accompany her profession.

“The majority of judges in the Indian Supreme Court are of Brahmin or upper caste background, and the appointment system does not allow for inclusivity. There is no mechanism to analyse judicial biases.”

Spirituality is used to legitimise discrimination, too.

“Take the concept of karma for example – whatever you experience in this birth, is the result of your actions in a previous birth. If you are born a Dalit, that means you did not follow Dharmic principles in your past life,” she added.

While caste-based prejudice in places like the US might not be as overt as in India, it becomes transplanted wherever South Asian immigrants find themselves.

“Given the reality that a large segment of the Indian American population was born and socialised in India, we see a more direct replication of caste-based practices and discrimination,” Sangay Mishra, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Drew University, told TRT World.

A few findings conducted in recent years have been able to shine a light on a prickly issue that many in the diaspora tend to shun from addressing.

One is a 2016 study called “The Other One Percent: Indians in America,” which estimated that over 90 percent of migrants of Indian descent in the US came from higher caste backgrounds.

In the first ever examination of caste in the US, a 2016 survey commissioned by Equality Labs, a South Asian American civil rights organisation, presents a snapshot of those at the receiving end of casteism by validating their lived experiences through quantifiable data.

Drawn from 1,200 respondents, 26 percent of Dalits said they endured physical and verbal assault based on their caste, 41 percent reported facing discrimination in education institutions, 42 percent felt unwelcome at their places of worship, and 67 percent testified to being treated unfairly in their workplace.

Over half of Dalits surveyed were worried about being “outed” – a profound fear due to the personal and professional consequences revealing one’s caste can have, whether it’s being rejected from cultural or religious spaces, losing professional networks, or at the receiving end of pernicious bullying and slurs.

The Ambedkar King Study Circle, a Silicon Valley-based Dalit community organisation, curates a page of testimonials where individuals anonymously share their experiences in anecdotes, offering a window into the manifold indignities lower-caste Indian immigrants in the US are subjected to.

Raj N., a Palo Alto-based consultant whose name has been changed upon request, echoed why the stakes around caste secrecy are so high in the diaspora for Dalits like himself.

“Upper castes frequently demonise lower castes as unintelligent, lazy or ill-fated, and that conscious or unconscious bias can carry into the workspace,” he told TRT World.

“For many Dalits in industries dominated by Indians like the IT sector or where Indians are prevalent in higher management, the likelihood of them being upper caste is very high. Disclosing our caste could create a hostile work environment or even be career suicide.”

In many instances, it isn’t uncommon to find upper caste South Asians actively attempting to unveil their co-workers’ caste.

Methods can be subtle and manifest in various ways: from asserting caste purity through questions about food habits (Dalits are generally non-vegetarian while Brahmins are vegetarian), which Hindu gods are worshipped, mannerisms, skin colour, and even dialect.

Another intrusive technique is to identify the “Upanayana” or “janeu” – a white sacred thread worn across the torso by Brahmin men.