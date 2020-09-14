Turkey does not expect to face European Union sanctions over a row with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, a day after a Turkish survey ship pulled out of contested waters, that he did not expect EU leaders, who have already agreed modest sanctions against Turkey, to take further steps next week but such measures could not be ruled out.

Tensions have risen over claims and counter claims pitting Turkey against Greece and Greek Cyprus, which are backed by France, to maritime areas in the Mediterranean potentially rich in natural gas.

"It could be against our ship, our company, individuals. They took such decisions in the past. Have we given up on our determination? No, our determination increased," he told broadcaster NTV.

The EU has said it fully supports member states Greece and Greek Cyprus in their dispute with Turkey and that it is drawing up potential sanctions if dialogue does not begin. The bloc's leaders could make a decision at a summit on September 24-25.

Cavusoglu added that the seismic research vessel Oruc Reis will soon resume operations after it anchored off Turkey's southern coast on Sunday. Turkey has other vessels searching for oil and gas off Cyprus.

READ MORE:Oruc Reis' return doesn't mean Ankara is giving up on rights: Turkey

Carrot or stick

Turkey's Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin tweeted on Monday that a peaceful solution could be found.

"Greece and EU countries must not waste the chance given for diplomacy and must take reciprocal steps," he said, without elaborating.

Turkey and the Northern Republic of Cyprus kicked off a joint five-day military exercise Mediterranean Storm on Monday.