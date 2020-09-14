Bello Babuga was among a dozen children who traveled in May on a 16-seater bus, 500 kilometres off a lonely federal highway that connects Nigeria's Northwest Kaduna to Sokoto.

He was one of the thousands of Almajiri children, boys between the age of four and 15 years. The Almajiri system is a centuries old tradition in which poor children are sent to Islamic seminaries for education. However, because of the British colonialism between 1901 and 1960, the system lost its sheen as the new regime choked its financial avenues, leaving it in the lurch.

The Almajiri set up however continues to be a refuge for countless Nigerian children, whose parents cannot afford two meals a day, not to mention their education.

With the pandemic ravaging the country, several hundred children in the Almajiri system contracted coronavirus, particularly in northern Nigeria. Not too aware of the deadly nature of the virus, these children are happy with their positive results.

“I am happy to at least see my parents again,” says Babuga. “When I heard about the lockdown, I was not happy because it meant I would not have the freedom I used to enjoy anymore.”

To stop the spread of the virus among the boys who live in crowded, dirty makeshift shelters without running water, and basic sanitation facilities which made them vulnerable to the virus, northern Nigeria governors started a fresh conversation about scrapping the age-long school system, Almajiranci.

The governors, through the Northern Governors Forum, a non-partisan Forum of 19 governors in northern Nigeria, plan to prohibit the system primarily because it allows children to roam the streets begging for alms. There’s also the issue over where the children live, mostly in unhygienic makeshift shelters and how their parents abandon them, shrugging off their responsibility.

Through a repatriation process across the northern states, except Yobe and Zamfara (the two states out of 19 that refused to evacuate Almajiri children), the other northern governors shipped the children to their home states in public vans and long state buses. In Kaduna state, for instance, 35,000 Almajiri children, like Baluga, were repatriated to their home states.

An age-long system

The Almajiri system dates back to the 9th century, when the Kanem-Bornu empire rulers started it as new converts of Islam.

The establishment of the pre-colonial Sokoto Caliphate in 1903 by Islamic scholar Usman Dan Fodio, further strengthened the system. Then, Almajiri children learned the Quran through an organised school, Tsangayu, a congregation of mallam and Islamic children gathered for Quranic studies.

The Tsangayu were located close to the Almajiris and funded by the emirate system, parents and the community. Then, the Almajiris did not meander off the streets to beg. But when the British colonial masters arrived in northern Nigeria in 1904 and established formal education, Tsangayu lost access to funding and support from the emirate system, and this led to the collapse of the system.

“This lack of support,” says Mohammed Sabo, the team lead of the Almajiri Child Rights Initiative, a policy advocacy organization for the plights of the Almajiri kids, “Led to the Mallams (Islamic teachers) sending the children to beg for alms to survive. That was when the genesis of begging began.”

For years, the Almajiris system has coexisted alongside formal education. Although primary education is free in Nigeria, the Almajiri children are part of the 10.5 million out-of-school children, according to UNICEF. The Northern part of Nigeria contributes 69 percent to the entire number of out-of-school children in Nigeria. The Almajiri children form a sizable chunk of the entire number.

In 2014, Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, approved N15 billion to build formal schools and integrate basic education into the Almajiri system, but, according to a UN information portal, the custom-built schools were unoccupied, abandoned and vandalised.

A social norm