Casualties as landslide sweeps through three Nepal villages
Six people have been killed and over two dozens missing in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Sindhupalchowk district.
Rescue workers and residents gather for search at the scene of a landslide following heavy rains in Sindhupalchok district, northeast of Kathmandu on September 13, 2020. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
September 13, 2020

A landslide triggered by overnight rainfall has swept through three Nepalese villages, killing at least six people while 26 were reported missing and believed to be buried by debris.

Rescuers and villagers at Sindhupalchowk district, about 120 kilometers east of the capital, Kathmandu, managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses, government administrator Baburam Khanal said on Sunday.

They were searching for the others who went missing after the incident, Khanal added.

Monsoon season

Landslides are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season that usually ends in September.

According to the Home Ministry, monsoon-related deaths this year have reached 351 with 85 missing.

SOURCE:AFP
